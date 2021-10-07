Boil Water Advisory

Boil Water Order Issued for Mountain Empire High School Due to E. Coli

The County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health and Quality has issued a Boil Water Order for the Mountain Empire High School as its drinking water system tested present for E. Coli bacteria.

The water system supplies water to four service connections including the high school, district office, a maintenance and transportation facility and one single-family residence with an average daily population of 1,000, the city said.

The Mountain Empire High School is located at 3305 Buckman Springs Road, Pine Valley, CA 91962.

The presence of E. Coli bacteria indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste. Health effects can include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms.

"E.Coli may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems," the county of San Diego said in a statement.

The Boil Water Order will remain in effect until laboratory results confirm the absence of bacteria in the water supply.

