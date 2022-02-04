Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom: They're Blowing up Stuff at Pendleton Starting This Weekend

Explosives training exercises beginning Friday at Camp Pendleton were expected to send loud booming sounds throughout the surrounding area over the next week.

Through Feb. 11, high-power explosives will be fired at the Marine Corps base as part of a training exercise, according to a statement from the North County Fire Protection District.

Officials said that "depending on atmospheric conditions," the sounds of explosive "booms" might be heard as far as 50 miles away from the base.

The warning from military officials about the upcoming booms stands in stark contrast to earlier this week, when a series of loud noises, so intense they shook houses from San Carlos to Poway, went unexplained by authorities. There have been a series of such incidents during the past year.

The City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.