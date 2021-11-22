Booster Campaign Starts Off Strong as U.S. Heads Into the Holidays

As many as 3 million Americans received a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot in the past three days, the White House said Monday.

Booster shots were authorized for all adults Friday, and between then and Sunday, 1 million people received an additional dose on each day, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said during a Monday press briefing.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At least 36 million Americans have received a booster since the shots were first authorized in September.

The CDC is urging people 50 and older to get a COVID booster vaccine after the FDA has given their approval for the use of booster doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for everyone over 18. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s director signed off on boosters for all adults late Friday.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.