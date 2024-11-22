Boston man charged in attack on transgender woman on a train

A Boston man accused of punching and kicking a transgender woman during a violent attack on a train last month was charged with assault and other crimes, officials said.

The unidentified victim, 41, told transit police that she was attacked on Halloween at the Maverick train station, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

She reported being punched and kicked while the suspect, identified as Gregory Burnett, allegedly screamed derogatory terms at her such as "you’re not a woman, you’re a man," the DA said.

The woman said she tried to defend herself but Burnett grabbed her foot by the heel and pulled her leg, causing her to fall and fracture her wrist.

She told transit police she believed she was attacked because of her gender identity.

"We will never tolerate anyone being subjected to abuse — much less physical attack—for their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "And all our residents and visitors have the right and expectation to travel on public transportation in peace and safety."

The attack happened as the Blue Line train was stopped with the doors open. Officials said Burnett boarded the train, "immediately approached her, and began shouting derogatory terms at her," Hayden said.

He then allegedly "assaulted her by punching and kicking her." Other passengers had to intervene and help fight off Burnett, the district attorney's office said.

Police were able to identify Burnett, 53, as the alleged attacker through witness descriptions and surveillance video. He was arrested on Nov. 12 and charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and civil rights violation with injury. It's not clear if he has an attorney.

