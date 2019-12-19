Brazil

Brazil Spiritual Healer Sentenced to 19 Years for Four Rapes

Hundreds of women, including his daughter, alleged he regularly engaged in abuse ranging from groping to rape

By David Biller

Eraldo Peres/AP

A spiritual healer in Brazil known as João de Deus, or John of God, received his first prison sentence on Thursday following a deluge of sex abuse allegations since late last year.

A judge in Goias state issued a sentence of 19 years and four months for four rapes of different women, according to a statement from the court. Lawyers for the 77-year-old João de Deus said in a statement that they will appeal the decision.

João Teixeira de Faria drew people from all over the world to his small city two hours west of the capital, Brasilia, with promises he could treat everything from depression to cancer, and attended to as many as 10,000 patients per week. Hundreds of women, including his daughter, alleged he regularly engaged in abuse ranging from groping to rape.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Democratic Debate 12 hours ago

Top Moments from the December Democratic Debate

11 mins ago

Tokyo Olympics Say Games Cost $12.6B; Audit Report Says Much More

Even Oprah Winfrey visited João de Deus in 2012 to interview him for her talk show, and called him “inspiring." After the accusations surfaced, Winfrey issued a statement saying she sympathized with the alleged victims and hoped they receive justice.

João de Deus is facing additional cases related to 10 sex crimes, according to the court's statement.

This article tagged under:

Brazil
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us