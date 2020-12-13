Brexit Trade Talks Extended Beyond Sunday's Deadline as Leaders Pledge to Go ‘the Extra Mile'

The U.K. left the EU in January but it agreed to keep the same standards and regulations until the end of the year, so both sides would have time to develop new trading arrangements.

However, this transition period ends in less than three weeks and there are serious concerns that they will not have a new agreement ready by then.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that Brexit trade talks with the U.K. will be extended beyond Sunday's deadline after some progress was made in recent days.

Von der Leyen said that "unsolved" issues were discussed, adding that "we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a working dinner with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday evening in an attempt to find political solutions to three outstanding issues in the trade talks: fisheries, competition rules and arbitration over their potential new deal. Negotiators have been stuck on these three areas since early in the summer.

Both leaders agreed a Sunday deadline for the talks, which has now been extended further with no new date set.

Leaders stressed the urgency of the 11th-hour talks and the importance of reaching a deal of some sort, despite all previous negotiations failing to break the impasse. "We must do all that we can to find a good deal," EU Council President Charles Michel said Sunday.

