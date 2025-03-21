Transportation

Federal officials urge safety reviews for 68 bridges after Key Bridge collapse

Some of the notable bridges listed include the Golden Gate Bridge in California, the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan, and the Brooklyn Bridge in New York.

By Noreen O'Donnell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Federal officials are urging that 68 bridges across the country be evaluated for safety after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore a year ago.

The National Transportation Safety Board recommended that the bridges, in 19 states, be assessed for their risk of collapse. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The Key Bridge fell on March 26, 2024, after a containership struck a pillar while passing underneath it at night. The accident killed six construction workers

The chairwoman of the NTSB said that the Maryland Transportation Authority did not conduct the recommended vulnerability assessment for the Key Bridge.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse

Owner, operator of ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse to pay $100 million in settlement with US

Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse

Attorneys for Baltimore seek to keep crew members from bridge collapse ship from returning home

Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse

In Photos: Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after being struck by container ship

The 68 bridges on the list, like the Key Bridge, were designed before current guidance from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

The group developed the assessment standards in 1991 after the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa, Florida, collapsed.

Here's a map of where the 68 bridges are located throughout the country.

And the full list of impacted bridges, broken down by state, can be found here:

The National Transportation Safety Board is issuing urgent safety recommendations due to its investigation into the deadly collapse of the Key Bridge in Baltimore last year after it was struck by a container ship. News4's Adam Tuss reports.

This article tagged under:

TransportationBaltimore Key Bridge Collapse
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us