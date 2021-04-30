Brooklyn

NYC Homeowner Finds Flock of Lambs in Backyard

Lambs found in backyard
NYCACC

A small flock of lambs had to be moved to an animal sanctuary after a Brooklyn homeowner found them in his backyard Friday afternoon.

NYPD officers were called to the home near Marine Park to wrangle up the eight lambs. It wasn't known how the animals ended up in the yard, but the Animal Care Centers of New York City said they believed it's possible the lambs were delivered to the wrong address, especially with Greek Orthodox Easter coming on Sunday.

The animal center said that the eight lambs, all thought to be under one year of age, were being sent to Skyland Sanctuary & Animal Rescue in New Jersey.

