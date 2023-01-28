Bruce Springsteen's 2023 US Tour Starts Feb. 1st. Here Are the Key Dates

Tuesday, The Boss and his band announce a new 2023 international tour, with 31 dates in cities across the country.
Notably missing from the list? Any performance scheduled for Chicago, or Illinois.
The last time Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band toured in United States was in Sept. of 2016, as part of the The River tour. At that time, Chicago's United Center was the second stop on his list.
Here's the full list of shows planned:
- Feb. 1: Tampa, FL at the Amalie Arena
- Feb. 3: Atlanta, GA at the State Farm Arena
- Feb. 5: Orlando, FL at the Amway Center
- Feb. 7: Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live
- Feb. 10: Dallas, TX at the American Airlines Center
- Feb. 14: Houston, TX at the Toyota Center
- Feb. 16: Austin, TV at the Moody Center
- Feb. 18: Kansas City, MO at the T-Mobile Center
- Feb. 21: Tulsa, OK at the BOK Center
- Feb. 25: Portland, OR at the Moda Center
- Feb. 27: Seattle WA at the Climate Pledge Arena
- Mar. 2: Denver, CO at the Ball Arena
- Mar. 5: St. Paul, MN at the Xcel Energy Center
- Mar. 7: Milwaukee, WI at the Fiserv Forum
- Mar. 9: Columbus, OH at the Nationwide Arena
- Mar. 12: Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun
- Mar. 14: Albany, NY at the MVP Arena
- Mar. 16: Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center
- Mar. 18: State College, PA at the Bryce Jordan Center
- Mar. 20: Boston, MA at the TD Garden
- Mar. 23: Buffalo, NY at the KeyBank Center
- Mar. 25: Greensboro at the Greensboro Coliseum
- Mar. 27: Washington D.C. at the Capitol One Arena
- Mar. 29: Detroit, MI at the Little Caesars Arena
- April 1: New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
- April 3: Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center
- April 5: Cleveland, OH at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- April 7: Baltimore, MD at the Baltimore Arena
- April 9, April 11: Belmont Park, NY at the UBS Arena
- April 14: Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center
Tickets for the 2023 U.S. arena shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first on-sale beginning Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m.