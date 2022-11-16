WATCH LIVE: ‘Catastrophic' Building Explosion Injures at Least 10 in Gaithersburg, Maryland

An explosion and two-alarm fire in Gaithersburg, Maryland, demolished a portion of at least one residential building Wednesday and sent at least 10 people to hospitals, including four children. Two adults have traumatic injuries, an official said.

The blast tore through a building at the Potomac Oaks Condominium in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard near Rabbit Road about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, officials said. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue received multiple calls reporting the explosion and fire, which sent smoke into the air that was visible from miles away.

A witness to the building fire in Gaithersburg, Maryland, describes the moment they heard the explosion.

"It felt like we were bombed," said a man who felt the blast from his office nearby. "...My heart goes out to everyone."

The fire went to a second alarm within minutes. Most of the blaze was extinguished within about 40 minutes, but crews were working to put out hot spots.

Ten people were taken to hospitals, authorities said. Two adults were seriously injured and were rushed to a trauma center, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said. Eight other people — four children and four adults — had non-life-threatening injuries, Goldstein said.

Other people were evaluated, Fire & Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said, but the situation was still fluid.

There was no information available yet on whether anyone else was unaccounted for. Fire & Rescue crews were working with Washington Gas to shut off the gas, but it was not currently safe to search for anyone else inside the building, Goldstein said about 10:40 a.m.

Maintenance workers rescued two people from an apartment using ladders before firefighters arrived, Goldstein said.

The cause of the fire and explosion is yet to be determined, but Goldstein said there was what appeared to be a "gas-fed" fire in the basement.

After first responders arrived, some residents told them they had smelled gas earlier in the morning.

"The smell of gas this morning had been reported to our investigators," Goldstein said, but he said 911 staff had not received a call before the explosion about the odor of gas. However, it was not yet known whether anyone might have contacted Washington Gas, any other agencies or building management.

Anyone who smells gas at any time should immediately call 911, Goldstein said.

Video and images from the scene showed a gaping hole that leveled a portion of a garden-style apartment building. Smoke choked the gap between the two sides of the building that apparently experienced the blast. A large field of debris and rubble covered the grass outside the building.

It wasn't immediately known how many people lived in the affected units. Goldstein said the Potomac Oaks complex has four buildings with a total of 24 units.

People in the area said on Twitter they could see smoke from miles away. A video posted by Channing Work just before 9 a.m. showed dark smoke rising into the area. Sirens were audible in the distance.

Multiple roads were closed in the area, which includes apartments, townhomes and commercial space.

