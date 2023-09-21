Burglar busts through North Miami pawn shop's roof in $160K heist caught on camera

A burglar was able to break through the roof of a North Miami pawn shop and steal around $160,000 worth of merchandise, and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance footage showed the burglar with his face covered breaking into the Bee Pawn shop off Northwest 7th Avenue recently.

He was able to get in through the roof and targeted gold, watches and cash, valued at $160,000.

"Bee Pawn is here to help the community financially. We actually strive to be the trust that people bring us their stuff and right now, that's the only thing we want back," Bee Pawn district manager Alex Devila said. "If he's listening, please just come forward. Give me my stuff back, our stuff back, that's it."

The video shows the thief going into the store three times to steal the loot. During the first round, he spent an hour unsuccessfully trying to open a decoy safe.

But an alarm spooked him, so he left.

"Then after he comes back out, then he comes back in again and tries to break this one unsuccessfully and he goes out again because the alarm went off," Devila said. "And the third time he came, he got lucky, he was able to open up."

Bee Pawn believes they know who the suspect is, a custmer who visited the store last week. But North Miami Police is investigating and said they have a few leads.

"I believe he just got lucky. I don't think this was well planned, I mean I'm not really sure but he left way too many, he made a mistake, he was covering his face with some kind of T-shirt but it fell down so that's why we had a clear picture of his face," Devila said.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.