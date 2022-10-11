‘Dream of a Deal': Burned-Out Oakland Home Selling for $765,000

A home in a prime Bay Area location is selling for under $800,000.

Sounds like a hot deal, but there is a catch - there's always one right?

Photos from the Redfin listing show obvious fire damage to the 1,390 square foot residence in Oakland's Upper Laurel neighborhood. And there's also not much to see inside, but the bones are still intact for those looking for a fixer-upper house.

Here's how the real estate agent describes the opportunity to own the home, which was built in 1912:

"Don’t miss out on a dream of a deal on Midvale Ave! Rare opportunity to get in for less and renovate..."

See a listing that's too good to be true? Tell us about it by sending @NBCBayArea a direct message on Twitter or Instagram.