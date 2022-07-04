India

Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge in Northern India, Killing at Least 12, Including Schoolchildren

Deadly road accidents are common in India due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles

India Bus Accident
Deputy Commissioner's office, Kullu via AP

  • About 20 passengers were traveling in the bus at the time of the crash. Several badly injured people were hospitalized.
  • More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India,

A passenger bus slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep gorge in northern India on Monday, killing at least a dozen people, including schoolchildren.

Rescue workers pulled out the badly injured from the wreckage of the vehicle and sent them to a hospital, Ashutosh Garg, a senior administrator for the district of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh state, told news agency Press Trust of India.

A government official, Prashant Sirkek Singh, said about 20 passengers were traveling in the bus.

Initial reports from the government said 16 people had died, but later reports from Press Trust of India said that number had been revised to 12.

Photos shared on social media showed responders trying to rescue survivors from the mangled hulk of the yellow bus. The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the accident.

Deadly road accidents are common in India due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles. More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police.

