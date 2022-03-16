CA Lawmakers to Propose $400 Gas Rebate

A group of California lawmakers are expected to announce a $400 gas rebate proposal on Thursday for every state taxpayer amid record-high gas prices.

According to a news release sent Wednesday, assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) and several of her colleagues will announce their proposal to use $9 billion of the state’s budget surplus to provide a $400 rebate to every California taxpayer. They added that the rebate will more than cover the current 51.1 cent per gallon gas tax for one full year of weekly fill ups for a car with a 15 gallon gas tank.

Other lawmakers who are part of the proposal include assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, Jesse Gabriel, Adam Gray, Jacqui Irwin, Evan Low, Chad Mayes, Blanca Rubio, Sharon Quirk-Silva and Carlos Villapudua.

“Many Californians are feeling severe financial pain at the pump and looking to California’s leaders for help,” Petrie-Norris said in a statement. “We believe a rebate is the best approach to directly put money in people’s pockets.”

The group of lawmakers added that under the proposal, every California filer will receive a rebate including taxpayers who don’t own or drive a car.

As of Wednesday, the average price for regular gas in California went up to $5.77 a gallon, up from $4.94 a week ago, according to the latest data from AAA.

Some people who NBC Bay Area spoke to Wednesday night said they were mixed on the proposal.

“I don’t think it’s enough I don’t think it’s enough money especially in these hard times,” said Noah Pacheco of Pleasanton.

Meanwhile, California Republicans believe they tried to ease the pain by trying to get lawmakers to sign a bill that would suspend the gas tax for at least six months and it failed.

“I think this was a real missed opportunity for bipartisanship and working across the aisle to help every Californian in the state that is hurting from this,” said Matt Shupe, Contra Costa County Republican Party Chair.”

The financial pain goes beyond the pump. The gas rebate is only a proposal. In order for it to become a reality, it will have to go through many committees and votes before you will get that money in your pocket.