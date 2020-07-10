sports

California CCAA Moving All Sports to the Spring

By The Associated Press

The CCCAA
The California Community College Athletic Association is moving all sports, even football, to the spring.

The decision announced Thursday was one of three potential scenarios approved by the CCCAA Board of Directors last month.

“I know I speak for the entire CCCAA Board that moving Fall athletics to Spring 2021 is a huge disappointment,” said Dr. Erika Endrijonas, Board Chair and President of Pasadena City College. “However, the need to keep our student-athletes and the amazing coaches and athletic trainers who work with them safe was simply the only option available with the virus spiraling out of control across the state.”

Sports will have a 30% decrease in the maximum number of contests and postseason events will be regional.

The CCCAA has 110-member colleges and approximately 24,000 athletes.

Click here to read CCCAA's full statement.

