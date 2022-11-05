Santa Rosa

California Doctor Convicted After Patient Overdosed and Died

Gavel
FILE

A federal jury convicted a 75-year-old California physician of prescribed an opioids and other powerful drugs to a patient who didn't need them and who eventually died of an overdose, prosecutors said.

While running a pain management clinic in Santa Rosa, Thomas Keller prescribed drugs “in dosages that far exceeded the usual course of professional practice and was for no legitimate medical need,” the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Jurors on Thursday found Keller guilty of four counts of distributing controlled substances outside the scope of his professional practice, prosecutors said.

Keller was indicted in 2018. Evidence at trial showed Keller prescribed oxycodone, diazepam and carisoprodol to a woman who overdosed and died, according to prosecutors.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Keller could face 20 years in prison when he's sentenced.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Santa RosaCaliforniaOpioids
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us