California Doctor Documents Experience Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A frontline doctor in California is documenting her experience getting the COVID-19 vaccine in hopes of helping others understand how important it is to get theirs.

Dr. Vanessa Walker, a pulmonologist at Sutter Roseville Medical Center, considers the vaccine something so important that she decided to document it in a vlog and adds to it every 12 hours to track the progress.

"I need to try to do something to get the story out there," she said.

She's hosted a public Q&A on Zoom and published a running blog because she's heard from both patients and fellow doctors who are worried about the vaccine.

However, aside from arm soreness, she feels fine 72 hours after round one of the Pfizer vaccine and is looking forward to round two.

"There's light at the end of the tunnel," she said. "There really truly is."

She said we all need to take this seriously, and part of it is rolling up our sleeves.

"Getting the vaccine, when it all comes down to it, is the biggest act of kindness that you can do," Walker said, "kindness to yourself to make sure you're protected, as well as your community."

