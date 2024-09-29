Move aside, California grizzly bear! Golden State gets official crustacean, slug and seashell

Californians likely already know the state animal is that which is emblazoned upon the state flag — the California grizzly bear. Perhaps some are even already aware the official flower remains the California poppy.

California now has three more state symbols, as of law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday.

State legislation now decrees that California's official crustacean is the Dungeness crab, the state slug is the banana slug and the official seashell is the black abalone.

“California has some of the most biodiverse environments in the world – with over 5,500 plants, animals, and other life forms. From the majestic California redwood down to the delicate California quail, every organism matters here – and it’s time we celebrated our less cuddly friends before they get too crabby. The Dungeness crab, the banana slug, and the black abalone each bring much to our state and are well deserving of this recognition," said Newsom.

State crustacean: Dungeness crab

Getty Images SAN FRANCISCO - NOVEMBER 17: A Dungeness Crab sits in a bin after being offloaded from a fishing vessel on November 17, 2010 in San Francisco, California. After a brief delay due to the sizes and maturity of the crabs, Dungeness Crab season opened today instead of its official start day of November 15. Fisherman are hoping for a big year since the past few years haven't yielded big catches. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) authored AB 1797, which established the Dungeness crab as California's crustacean of the highest decree.

Regulated by the Legislature dating back to 1895, the Dungeness crab heralds as one of the state's oldest commercial fisheries and today is still a pillar of the state's coastal economy, according to the office of the governor.

State slug: Banana slug

A banana slug makes its way across the Purisima Creek Trail in the Purisima Creek Redwoods Open Space Preserve, January 31, 2009. (Photo by Florence Low/Sacramento Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The slug most closely resembling a banana is an integral part of California's ecosystems, especially the famous redwood forests, for the slugs' diet is made of plans that compete with redwood seedlings for light, water and nutrients.

Assemblymember Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz) wrote AB 1850, establishing this creature as the official state slug.

UC Santa Cruz alumni should be happy with this development. Sammy the banana slug has long been their school mascot. Interestingly, this extremely slow slug (its maximum speed is 6.5 inches per minute) was seen as an ideally unconventional counterpoint to the fierce competition of other universities.

State seashell: Black abalone shell

Black abalone or cracherodian earshell, Haliotis cracherodii. Critically endangered. Handcoloured copperplate engraving drawn and engraved by Richard Polydore Nodder from William Elford Leach's Zoological Miscellany, McMillan, London, 1815. (Photo by: Florilegius/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) penned AB 2504, which established the shell of the black abalone as California's official state seashell.

Abalone shells have long been sought for their iridescent interiors made from layers of nacre, otherwise known as mother-of-pearl. Many coastal California Native American tribes used these shells in in daily life and ceremonially. Shells dating back 7,400 years point to ancients human settlements. Black abalone shells were once used for currency and have been found along trade routes reaching farther than the Mississippi, according to the office of the governor.

Black abalone shells come from mollusks that once covered the California coast. Now, they are endangered.