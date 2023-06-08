politics

California governor launches campaign for gun control amendment to US Constitution

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes 28th Amendment to "enshrine ... gun safety freedoms"

By Stephen Ellison

Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking matters into his own hands when it comes to gun control.

Newsom on Thursday launched a historic campaign proposing a 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in an effort to "sidestep Washington’s gridlock and enshrine fundamental gun safety freedoms."

Among other elements, the 28th Amendment would raise the minimum age for buying guns, mandate universal background checks and ban assault rifles.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"The gun lobby says we can’t stop the carnage America now experiences every day without violating the 2nd Amendment – that thoughts and prayers are the best we can do. … That’s a lie," Newsom says in the release. "In this country, we do have the power to change things. That power is written into the Constitution, and today we’re using it to end America’s gun violence crisis."

The 28th Amendment would ensure "NRA-owned politicians never pass laws that strip away fundamental freedoms to live life without fear of gun violence," according to the campaign release.

The governor said his proposal does not call for abolishing the 2nd Amendment.

Some of the gun safety principles in Newsom's 28th Amendment proposal include:

  • Raising the federal minimum age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21;
  • Mandating universal background checks to prevent dangerous people from purchasing a gun that could be used in a crime;
  • Instituting a reasonable waiting period for all gun purchases;
  • Barring civilian purchase of assault rifles

California is first state in the nation to call for a gun control amendment to the U.S. Constitution, according to the release.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

severe weather 17 mins ago

Here comes El Nino: It's early, likely to be big, sloppy and add even more heat to a warming world

US Department of Labor 2 hours ago

Child labor investigation spreads to meatpacking, produce companies in 11 states

To have a new amendment considered, Newsom first must get two-thirds of states, or 34, to propose the same amendment. If he achieves that, it would trigger a constitutional convention, where three-fourths of states would need to vote yes for passage.

This article tagged under:

politicsGavin Newsom
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us