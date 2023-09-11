California gun stores could soon be mandated to post warning signs

California gun stores could soon be required to post the following warning signs:

“WARNING: If you or a loved one is experiencing distress or depression or is contemplating suicide, please call 988 (The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline). Access to a firearm in the home significantly increases the risk of suicide, death, and injury during domestic violence disputes, and the unintentional death and traumatic injury to children, household members, and guests.”

Senator Catherine Blakespear, a Democrat from Encinitas, authored the bill which she believes will help reduce gun violence in the state.

"When you look at what are our gun deaths, suicide and domestic violence are large portions of our gun deaths. So the idea behind this was to communicate to family members that there's a really easy way to potentially diffuse or deal with a situation where a gun could make that person's depression or crisis deadly," Blakespear said.

San Diegans visiting a gun store on Monday, however, said that they don't know if putting a warning sign at gun stores specifically will be that effective at combatting gun violence.

"I believe like people who use guns and come to gun ranges, they know the protocol and they know the basic safety. It's like handling anything, dangerous machinery, tools," said Gilberto Camacho.

"Old people like me, who have been shooting guns all their lives, we’re not killing people, we’re not abusing our guns, but the young people, they need the education," said Michael Boisvert.

The bill has passed the State Assembly and Senate and is now on Governor Newsom's desk for final approval.