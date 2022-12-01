California Proposes New Plan to Change Rooftop Solar Incentives

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is proposing a new plan that will change the payments to homes and businesses that install solar panels.

The CPUC is proposing to change the financial incentives for certain times of the day. Right now - some homeowners with solar receive up to 30 cents per kilowatt of extra energy. Under the new plan, that would go up to 40 cents per kilowatt of extra energy during night hours, and as low as 5 cents per kilowatt, during the day.

“The California Public Utilities Commission is considering a proposal on December 15 that will essentially send rooftop solar off of a cliff,” Environmental Activist Karinna Gonzalez said.

Climate activists, homeowners and business owners rallied in San Diego to voice their concerns with the proposal.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“They made the rules of the game, now they’re trying to change the rules of the game,” San Diego Urban Sustainability Coalition Executive Director Eddie Price said.

Director of the California Public Advocates Office Matt Baker believes there are still incentives for solar panel users.

Solar Panels with battery systems is one area in which Baker stressed will be a shift that will benefit those interested in installing Solar on their home or business.

“I think the proposed changes for new and net energy metering systems is ratepayer friendly and will help to continue to promote solar and battery systems in California, particularly in San Diego,” Baker said.

An issue that many rallygoers stressed is there could be a decline in people choosing to install solar panels on their homes which will impact the effort to receive more clean energy.

“There will not be any significant adoption of Solar in San Diego County or any place served by SDG&E. The major change is that just instead of standalone solar systems we are going to see a lot more solar systems with batteries and that’s going to be good for everybody,” Baker continued.

The California Public Utilities Commission will vote on the proposal on Dec. 15.