Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers Added to 2020 Grammys Performers List

The 2020 Grammys performers roster just got even better.

On Wednesday, Grammy nominees Camila Cabello and the Jonas Brothers were added to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards performance line-up. Both performers are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the big show, which will be hosted by Alicia Keys. Cabello is nominated with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes for their steamy song "Seorita," while Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas earned their nom for their comeback track "Sucker."

Excited to be performing, the Cabello wrote on Instagram, "Can't wait. thank you so much @recordingacademy see you soon." Also taking to social media to share the news, the JoBros opened the floor for set-list suggestions, writing, "Hmmm what song should we perform at this year's #GRAMMYs."

They're not the only additions. Also joining them is Bonnie Raitt, Rosala, Run-D.M.C, Tyler the Creator and Charlie Wilson.

These additions come days after the Recording Academy shared that Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani would also be taking the stage at the show. And, on Tuesday, it was announced that Demi Lovato had also been added to the star-studded list.

Leading the pack with eight nominations is Lizzo, who is up for the night's biggest honors including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. Closely behind the "Truth Hurts" singer is Eilish. The 18-year-old made history with her six nominations for being the youngest performer to earn a nomination in all four major categories.

These first-time nominees are also joined by Grande, who earned five nominations for her album thank u, next and her collaboration with Social House. Arianators are excited to see the "7 Rings" singer take the stage following last year's debacle, which resulted in Grande pulling out of her slated 2019 performance following a disagreement with producers.

