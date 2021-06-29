Ex-Owner of Cape Cod Seafood Company Accused of Damaging $10K Worth of Lobsters

The ex-owner of a Cape Cod seafood company is charged with damaging $10,000 worth of lobsters at his former shop last week.

Police in Sandwich, Massachusetts, said Joseph Vaudo was captured on video shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday throwing trash into a commercial dumpster at Superior Lobster & Seafood and then turning off the compressor and oxygen supply to the company's live seafood tank.

At least $10,000 worth of lobster was lost as a result of the vandalism, police said.

Customers showed their support for the company Tuesday.

"Unbelievable," said customer Patty Lewis. "I cannot believe he would do this to this establishment."

Vaudo, 70, who lives in Sandwich, was arrested and charged with felony vandalism of property and illegal dumping. He was arraigned Monday and ordered to stay away from Superior Lobster & Seafood. He pleaded not guilty and his bail was set at $1,000.

"For someone to go in and do that, they either have to be disturbed in some way or they're vindictive," said customer Caroline Goode.

Surveillance video captured the crime, and investigators recognized the suspect as the former owner of a seafood business on the same site.

He was also identified, according to court documents, because he allegedly tossed trash, containing a piece of mail with his address, into Superior's dumpster.

"I think it's really pathetic," said customer Sally Clancy. "But he's a sad man. I'm really happy that the community is rallying behind these guys, though. Their seafood is awesome, and I'm glad they're recovering quickly."

The lobsters were without sufficient oxygen or water flow for about nine hours. About 2,000 pounds of live lobster were found to be "stressed beyond normal," which significantly reduced their value.

"Just cruel," said customer Dianne Tattersall. "And he knows better, he was in the business for years and years."

Both Vaudo and his attorney hung up the phone when contacted for a comment.