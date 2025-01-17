finance

Capital One outage drags into second day, leaving some customers without deposit access

The bank said a technical issue was affecting a host of its customer-facing services.

By Rob Wile | NBC News

Capital One
J. David Ake/Getty Images

An outage affecting Capital One customers dragged into its second day Friday, further preventing some customers from accessing deposits, payments and transfers.

On Thursday, the bank said the technical issue was the result of a glitch with a third-party vendor.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The vendor, Fidelity Information Services (FIS), based in Jacksonville, Florida, released a statement saying a local power outage had affected a data center that was critical to various applications.

On Friday, FIS said it had restored access to the applications and was working with impacted clients to post transactions that occurred while systems were offline.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"Most, if not all, of that work" would be completed Friday, the company said.

In an email to customers late Thursday, Capital One said it had expected the majority of issues to be resolved by Friday morning.

Yet according to DownDetector.com, there were still hundreds of reports of issues as of 9 a.m. ET Friday.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 3 mins ago

Trump's inauguration ceremony likely moving indoors amid frigid weather forecast

Congress 14 mins ago

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expected to appoint Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to Vance's Senate seat

And on social media, Capital One acknowledged the issues were ongoing, with one bank representative telling an X user it continued to work "around the clock to restore full functionality as soon as possible."

The issues at Capital One after Citibank acknowledged a problem affecting customers' ability to access their accounts from mobile devices, as well as an apparent issue related to fraud alerts.

It is not clear whether FIS was also involved in the Citi outage.

Earlier this month, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued Capital One, alleging it misled customers about its savings-account offerings. Capital One has denied the allegations.

Steve Kopack contributed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

finance
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us