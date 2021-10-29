Capitol Police Officer Charged With Obstructing Riot Probe Resigns From Force

A U.S. Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction of justice in the Jan. 6 riot investigation has resigned from the force, his attorneys said Friday.

The officer, a 25-year veteran named Michael Angelo Riley, was placed on administrative leave earlier this month after he was arrested for allegedly encouraging a pro-Trump rioter who'd stormed the Capitol to delete incriminating Facebook posts.

Riley has pleaded not guilty to the obstruction charges.

