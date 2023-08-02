US Capitol

Capitol police search Senate buildings after ‘concerning 911 call'; No injuries reported

“We found nothing concerning. We’ve got nobody that actually heard shots and certainly no victims,” the Capitol Police chief said

By Andrea Swalec and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Washington

U.S. Capitol Police officers searched Senate office buildings on Wednesday afternoon after officials received what police described as a “concerning 911 call." The buildings were later cleared.

People in the buildings were advised to shelter in place starting at about 2:45 p.m. after someone reported a possible active shooter. But there was no sign of a shooting, police said. No injuries were reported.

“We found nothing concerning. We’ve got nobody that actually heard shots and certainly no victims,” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told reporters.

“We found no confirmation that this was an active shooter. This may have been a bogus call,” he said.

The scare comes amid high security in parts of D.C. ahead of ex-President Trump’s expected court appearance Thursday.

Police had cleared all three Senate office buildings by about 4 p.m.

“A call came in for an active shooter. It appears to be a bad call. No injuries and no shooter were located,” a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said in a brief statement.

D.C. police are assisting Capitol police in the investigation.

On a dispatch call, a 911 operator could be heard telling a fleet of emergency crews to respond.

Sirens blared as police rushed to the buildings. Part of Constitution Avenue was closed ahead of the evening rush hour.

Police advised people to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.

From the lineup of media tents already settling in near the D.C. Federal Courthouse on Constitution Ave., to the increased Metropolitan Police security in the District -- it's clear something big is about to happen. News4's Joseph Olmo reports.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

US CapitolWashington DC
