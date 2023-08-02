Capitol police search Senate buildings after ‘concerning 911 call'; No injuries reported

U.S. Capitol Police officers searched Senate office buildings on Wednesday afternoon after officials received what police described as a “concerning 911 call." The buildings were later cleared.

People in the buildings were advised to shelter in place starting at about 2:45 p.m. after someone reported a possible active shooter. But there was no sign of a shooting, police said. No injuries were reported.

“We found nothing concerning. We’ve got nobody that actually heard shots and certainly no victims,” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told reporters.

“We found no confirmation that this was an active shooter. This may have been a bogus call,” he said.

The scare comes amid high security in parts of D.C. ahead of ex-President Trump’s expected court appearance Thursday.

Police had cleared all three Senate office buildings by about 4 p.m.

“A call came in for an active shooter. It appears to be a bad call. No injuries and no shooter were located,” a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said in a brief statement.

D.C. police are assisting Capitol police in the investigation.

On a dispatch call, a 911 operator could be heard telling a fleet of emergency crews to respond.

Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here. pic.twitter.com/vqCY0I7u8m — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 2, 2023

USCP Investigation CLOSES the below locations in both directions until further notice

⛔️Unit to 300 b/o Constitution Ave, NE btw 3rd St & Delaware Ave, NE. (East/Westbound)

🚗 Seek an Alternate Route(s) or Watch for USCP & MPD directions > Street Closures are subject to change — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) August 2, 2023

Sirens blared as police rushed to the buildings. Part of Constitution Avenue was closed ahead of the evening rush hour.

Police advised people to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.

From the lineup of media tents already settling in near the D.C. Federal Courthouse on Constitution Ave., to the increased Metropolitan Police security in the District -- it's clear something big is about to happen. News4's Joseph Olmo reports.

