Four dead after car crashes into market in Connecticut

Four people have died after a car crashed into a market in Waterbury, Connecticut, Thursday morning, causing part of the building to collapse and closing streets in the area.

The car crashed into Hernandez Market on Cherry Street near Maple Avenue around 12:47 a.m.

Police said four people were in the vehicle.

Three died at the scene and the fourth died later at the hospital, police said.

The car appeared to have rolled over and crashed into the front of the market on Cherry Street. Part of the market collapsed on top of the car.

No one was inside the building.

The owner of Hernandez Market said she is devastated but said she was happy that none of her staff members were inside when the crash happened.

Waterbury police said they are working to identify the people who died in the crash and to notify their family members.

Police said the vehicle was coming off Baldwin Street onto Cherry Street when the crash happened and, based on the preliminary investigation, the vehicle does not appear to have been stolen.

They are continuing to investigate, but said it appears that speed was a factor from surveillance footage.

Utility companies responded to the scene.

Emergency crews were at the scene, removing the car from the building.