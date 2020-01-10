Car Bursts Into Flames After Crashing Into Home in Spring Valley

Fire crews responded to a house in Spring Valley after a truck crashed into the house, hitting a gas meter, causing it to burst into flames on Friday.

The car crashed into a house located on the 9000 block of Huron St. hitting a gas meter and an electrical line, said Andy Lawler Battalion chief for San Miguel Fire & Rescue.

"I was in our bedroom in the back and I thought our shelving fell on my husband. It shook our entire house," Jennifer Goss, the owner of the house, told NBC 7.

Goss said she, her husband and three dogs ran out the back.

John Chapman, who lives across the street, was able to catch the collision on his doorbell camera.

#Nightnews Truck crashes head on into Spring Valley home with the family inside.

Incredible video obtained by #NBC7 from neighbor’s ring camera We’re live at 11. pic.twitter.com/67FxzPoRiu — Dave Summers (@DaveSummersNBC7) January 11, 2020

Chapman and his stepfather attempted to extinguish the fire.

"People were like, 'yeah, we have to get this guy out of the truck because if it spreads quickly enough it could get to him,'" Chapman said.

The driver was unconscious after the crash but was later rescued by neighbors after they pulled him through a broken windshield.

The driver is in serious condition and was transported to a local hospital, Lawler said.

Firefighters shut off the gas by digging into the yard as the car was on top of the meter. San Diego Gas and Electric assisted.

Neighbors on either side of the house were evacuated for two hours until the gas was shut off.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said they are investigating the crash as a possible DUI.

No other information was available.

