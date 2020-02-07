Car Makers See Drop in Sales, Uniqlo Closes 350 Outlets Amid Virus Outbreak in China

Automakers are considering whether to reopen factory lines in China and counting the costs from the virus outbreak in China, while Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo reports half its shops in China are closed.

Here is a look at the latest developments on how the virus is affecting global business:

AUTOMAKERS

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. said Friday that sales in China in January by the company and its local partners fell 11.8% from a year earlier to 118,143 vehicles due to the virus outbreak and the extension of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Nissan said earlier it was considering reopening most of its factories in China on Monday but would wait until at least Feb. 14 for facilities in and around Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak.

Toyota said it was keeping its factories in China closed for an extra week, through Feb. 16, and will decided then whether to resume production. Toyota Motor Corp. has 12 plants in China, including four vehicle assembly plants.

Toyota reported healthy profits and sales earlier this week and raised its annual forecast, but the virus remains a risk to its China operations.

Honda, like other Japanese automakers, has not resumed production at its factories in China since the Lunar New Year's holidays, which began Jan. 24.

Tokyo-based Honda said its three auto-assembly plants in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, will remain closed through Feb. 13. Honda's other plants in China will remain shuttered at least through Sunday, the company said.

Thirty Honda employees have returned to Japan on chartered planes from Wuhan arranged by the Japanese government, and none of them are sick with the virus, it said.

Company trips to the Wuhan area are canceled, and trips to China overall are being avoided unless absolutely necessary, said Honda, which also makes Super Cub scooters.

"We are not expecting that much of a negative effect if production can resume as we foresee now," Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi told reporters.

He said parts supplies and other preparations to restart production were coming along fine so far.

"Of course, if this situation continues for a long time, that would be quite different," Kuraishi said.

Other Japanese automakers have temporarily shut down production at their China plants.

RETAILING

Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo Co. said it has closed 350 stores, or about half, of its 750 stores in China, to comply with shutdowns of public transportation by various local governments and closures of malls where the shops are located. Parent company Fast Retailing says about 20% of its sales come from China.

COSMETICS

L'Oreal joined the growing list of beauty product brands expressing concern over the potential blow to sales due to travel restrictions that are vastly reducing demand from travels shopping at duty free shops. The company said it expected a "temporary impact" on Asia's beauty market, but that past experience suggests that "after a period of disturbance, consumption resumes stronger than before."