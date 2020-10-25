Carlsbad

Carlsbad High School Students Pay Tribute to Classmate

“I think it will take a long time to heal, but we’ll just keep him in our thoughts and live for Jack,” said Ben Hanan. 

By Lauren Coronado

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of Carlsbad high school students are paying tribute to one of their classmates, 16-year-old Jack Munday, who was killed in a roll-over crash in late June.

The students handled Munday’s personal story with professionalism and respect. They say they hope it brings the community comfort as they continue to heal. 

“I don’t think I've ever been more proud of a story I've produced and I felt so honored that I had the opportunity to do this story,” said Birgen Grueskin, a Carlsbad High School TV student.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus pandemic 1 hour ago

Coronavirus Deaths Are Rising Again in the US, as Feared

Senate 14 hours ago

GOP Senators Power Barrett Toward High Court Confirmation

“We all thought this opportunity would be a good chance to honor him and appreciate what he did throughout his life,” said Ben Hanan, a Carlsbad High School TV student.

Grueskin and Hanan are part of the broadcast journalism class at Carlsbad high school.

Every year, select students participate in a national student television contest, but this year’s entry was personal. 

“It was definitely a big event for our community and our class of 2022,” said Hanan. “The community really did love Jack and even the people who didn’t know him, like myself, we’ve heard such amazing things about him, we just wanted to support his family.”

“I think it will take a long time to heal, but we’ll just keep him in our thoughts and live for Jack,” said Hanan. 

The link to the full video these students put together is available here.

This article tagged under:

CarlsbadTribute
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us