Carlsbad High School Students Pay Tribute to Classmate

A group of Carlsbad high school students are paying tribute to one of their classmates, 16-year-old Jack Munday, who was killed in a roll-over crash in late June.

The students handled Munday’s personal story with professionalism and respect. They say they hope it brings the community comfort as they continue to heal.

“I don’t think I've ever been more proud of a story I've produced and I felt so honored that I had the opportunity to do this story,” said Birgen Grueskin, a Carlsbad High School TV student.

“We all thought this opportunity would be a good chance to honor him and appreciate what he did throughout his life,” said Ben Hanan, a Carlsbad High School TV student.

Grueskin and Hanan are part of the broadcast journalism class at Carlsbad high school.

Every year, select students participate in a national student television contest, but this year’s entry was personal.

“It was definitely a big event for our community and our class of 2022,” said Hanan. “The community really did love Jack and even the people who didn’t know him, like myself, we’ve heard such amazing things about him, we just wanted to support his family.”

“I think it will take a long time to heal, but we’ll just keep him in our thoughts and live for Jack,” said Hanan.

The link to the full video these students put together is available here.