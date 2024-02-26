carnival cruise line

Video shows Carnival cruise ship rescuing migrants at sea near Cuba

The tattered vessel was spotted about 20 miles north of Cuba as the cruise ship was headed back to Port Miami

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Carnival cruise ship came to the aid of a group of migrants aboard a rustic vessel out at sea that appeared to be struggling to stay afloat.

Video taken by a passenger on the Carnival Celebration shows the rafters bopping in the vast sea Saturday afternoon. The passenger told NBC Miami that the ship's crew alerted guests that they were stopping to help the migrants until the U.S. Coast Guard arrived.

The tattered vessel was spotted about 20 miles north of Cuba as the cruise ship was headed back to Port Miami.

The USCG said no injuries were reported and the migrants will be repatriated back to Cuba.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

carnival cruise line
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us