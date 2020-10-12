coronavirus

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Florida Trips Scheduled for November

Cruises are still planned for December out of Port Miami and Port Canaveral

By Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What to Know

  • Carnival Cruise Line is canceling all November cruises out of Port Miami and Port Canaveral
  • Six ships operate out of the two Florida ports
  • Five cruises from Australia set for January and February have also been canceled

Carnival Cruise Line said Monday it was canceling its remaining cruises scheduled for November out of two Florida ports, as well as five cruises from Australia at the beginning of next year.

The cruise line had previously announced it was canceling for the rest of the year all U.S. cruises except for trips out of Port Canaveral and Port Miami following an extension of a no-sail order until Oct. 31 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. But Monday's announcement nixed trips in November on the six ships operating out of the two Florida ports.

Cruises are still planned for December out of the two Florida ports.

These days it’s tough to find a berth to dock at in the Port of Miami. So many ships are at the port. Some are docked sideways closer to Biscayne Blvd. It’s a sight no one ever expected to see for the cruise capital of the world.

“Carnival continues to work on protocols and procedures that would allow for the resumption of cruise operations, with a gradual, phased-in approach, designating Miami and Port Canaveral as the first two homeports for embarkations," the cruise line said in a statement.

The cruise line said it was notifying guests that five cruises on Carnival Splendor out of Sydney, Australia next January and February have been canceled.

Guests can either get credit or a full refund.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFlorida
