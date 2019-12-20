Carnival Cruise Ship Collides With Sister Vessel While Docking in Mexico

A Carnival cruise ship collided with a sister vessel and damaged at least two of the ship's decks while attempting to dock in in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel on Friday.

The Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it struck the Carnival Legend, smashing windows as its pointed bow sliced through a deck, videos posted on social media show.

"We are assessing the damage to both ships but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship," Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement to NBC News.

The company said one passenger aboard the Carnival Glory was injured "when a group of guests on that vessel were evacuated from the dining room on Decks 3 and 4." It said six guests came to the Glory's medical center for evaluation for minor injuries.

Images posted on social media from passengers aboard other ships docked nearby show the visibly mangled stern of the Carnival Legend. A section of the deck's frame in the stern appears dented and several glass windowpanes shattered.

Carnival said they advised guests from both ships to "enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel."

According to Carnival's website, the Glory sails from New Orleans on cruises to the Caribbean and the Panama Canal and is 952 feet long with a guest capacity of 2,980.

The Legend operates from multiple ports in the United States and Europe to a variety of destinations and is 963 feet long with a capacity of 2,124.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.