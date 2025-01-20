Carrie Underwood improvises ‘America the Beautiful' at Trump inauguration after tech issue

Country superstar Carrie Underwood performed "America the Beautiful" at the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Monday, but not the way she expected she'd sing it.

Underwood had to improvise and sing acapella at the last moment when there was a technical problem with the band or music that was supposed to accompany her performance.

"You know the words, help me out here," Underwood said to the crowd of presidents and members of Congress after a brief silence.

She then started singing and the crowd of America's leaders joined her.

Underwood received a loud applause afterwards and Trump even appeared to say "wow."

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future," Underwood said in a statement about her decision to perform at the inauguration.

