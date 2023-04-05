Business

Cash App Founder Bob Lee Reportedly Killed in San Francisco Stabbing, Sources Say

Police did not name the man, but sources identified Lee, who was serving as the chief product officer of MobileCoin, as the victim to NBC Bay Area

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A man who was fatally stabbed early Tuesday near downtown San Francisco was tech executive Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App and former chief technology officer of Square, sources told NBC Bay Area.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday. They found a 43-year-old man with apparent stab wounds, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said.

Police did not name the man, but sources identified Lee, who was serving as the chief product officer of MobileCoin, as the victim to NBC Bay Area.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us