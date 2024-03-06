Cathedral Catholic teacher's accused killer takes the stand

Jesse Alvarez, a 33-year-old man who prosecutors said shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s new fiancé three years ago, was in court again on Wednesday, this time taking the witness stand.

During his testimony, Alvarez gave his perspective on his relationship with Amy Gembara. He said they met on a dating app and started dating in 2015. By 2019, though, their relationship spiraled.

Gembara took the stand earlier in the trial.

“I broke up with him,” Gembara said, "because I knew it was not a safe or healthy relationship, and I didn’t want to be in it anymore.”

Alvarez's ex told the court that he started stalking her, which got worse after he found out she had become engaged to a fellow Cathedral Catholic teacher, Mario Fierro.

Prosecutors said Alvarez drove to Fierro’s home early one February morning in 2021 and shot him six times.

Alvarez’s defense argues that Fierro attacked Alvarez first and that Alvarez shot the teacher in self-defense. Prosecutors maintain, though, that Alvarez committed murder in a fit of jealousy and obsession.

Prosecutors showed the court Google searches investigators said Alvarez made, including: “Hiring hitmen,” "how to kill your ex's fiancé” and “how to delete google search history.”

“You know, of course, in retrospect, I was feeling bad about it like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is some really weird searches,” Alvarez testified on Wednesday. "Like, 'This looks terrible. I should probably delete these.’ ”

Alvarez told the jury that he felt angry that Gembara had moved on. He said he started fantasizing and wishing Fierro was dead but had no intention to kill him. Alvarez said he didn’t have anyone to vent to, which is why he turned to Google.

If the jury convicts Alvarez of first degree murder, he could be sentenced to life in prison without parole.