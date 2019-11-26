What Catholic Church Employees in the US Want Everyone to Know

NBC Owned Television stations in cities around the nation asked employees of the Roman Catholic Church what they wanted American Catholics and the public at large to know about the inner-workings of the church.

Of the 2,700 members of the church workforce in the United States who responded to our 26-question survey, nearly 1,600 also answered that final, open-end question.

Many of the comments from priests, deacons, nuns, religious brothers and lay employees reflected a workforce aware of the church’s imperfections. But the deeply personal perspectives also showed a resolve to make the world a better place through religious service.

You can see an infographic below and filter the responses by role, age, gender and state.

The responses: