Mountain Lion Sighting

Caught on Camera: Mountain Lion Jumps Over Fence at San Bruno Home

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A surveillance camera captured a mountain lion leap over a fence at a San Bruno home early Monday morning.

The mountain lion was spotted shortly after midnight in the Rollingwood area, San Bruno police said.

Sue Rantisi's surveillance system recorded the mountain lion in action. She said the big cat approached from the street, jumped over the fence and went into her backyard.

"Mountain lions are a natural part of our environment," police said in a Facebook post. "Please be aware this could be your backyard!"

People who see mountain lions are asked to contact authorities immediately.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

46 mins ago

One Clear Message From Democrats: We Want Big Change

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Trump’s India Visit Moves From Pomp to Trade, Military Talks

Those who happen to encounter one are told to face the animal, make noise and wave their arms to make themselves appear larger. People in that situation are also told to throw objects at the animal and fight back if attacked.

This article tagged under:

Mountain Lion SightingSan Mateo County
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us