CBP Announces Steps Taken to Identify Coronavirus-Infected Travelers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is taking steps to identify coronavirus-infected international travelers arriving in San Diego and at other ports of entry across the nation.

Any traveler who shows symptoms of COVID-19 will be referred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for further testing. The same goes for anyone apprehended between the ports of entry, CBP said in a statement.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s highest priority is to ensure the health, safety and security of our workforce and the American people,” the agency said in a statement. “CBP agents and officers will maintain situational awareness while identifying individuals who have traveled from or transited through countries affected by COVID-19.

Ports of entry nationwide are following the same guidelines set forth in Presidential Proclamations issued Jan. 31 and Feb 29.

Most foreign nationals who have been in China or Iran within 14 days of arriving at a U.S. port will be denied entry in the country. Exceptions will be given to permanent residents, flight crews, and foreign nationals who are immediate family to U.S. citizens, according to the CBP.

Anyone meeting those exemptions who has been in mainland China or Iran within 14 days of arrival will be referred to the CDC.

CBP employees were given guidance on sanitary measures to its facilities and on the use of personal protective equipment.

As of Friday, a total of seven people in San Diego County tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.