Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

CDC cautions travelers to Mexico about Rocky Mountain spotted fever

The travel advisory, issued Friday, comes after a person from San Diego died from the disease

A brown dog tick
Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people who are traveling to the Baja California region of Mexico to watch out for ticks that could spread Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

The travel advisory, issued Friday, comes after a person from San Diego died from the disease. The person had traveled to Baja California before becoming sick, according to San Diego County public health officials. No other information is known about the patient. The last time someone died in San Diego from the tick-borne disease was in 2014, officials said.

In its notice posted online, the CDC said it has received reports of Rocky Mountain spotted fever in travelers to the U.S. from Baja California, though it was unclear how many people have been sickened. The travel notice did not recommend that Americans avoid traveling to Mexico or reconsider plans to travel to the area.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
