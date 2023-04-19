coronavirus

CDC Signs Off on 2nd Dose of Omicron Covid Booster for Older Adults

The recommendation is in line with the Food and Drug Administration, which authorized the additional dose on Tuesday

FILE - A pharmacist prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine booster at the Southwest Senior Center on Sept. 9, 2022, in Chicago.
Scott Olson/Getty Images (File)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday backed a second dose of the updated Covid booster for older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The recommendation is in line with the Food and Drug Administration, which authorized the additional dose on Tuesday.

Those 65 and older can get a second dose of the updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid booster at least four months after their last dose, the FDA said in a statement. Most people who are immunocompromised can get an additional dose at least two months after their last dose, according to the agency.

