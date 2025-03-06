What is a censure vote in Congress? Here's what to know following Al Green decision

A disruption during President Donald Trump's address to Congress has brought a congressional policy into the limelight.

The House voted to censure Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, after he disrupted Trump's address on Tuesday. The 77-year-old rose up, shook his cane toward Trump and began shouting at him before he was removed from the chamber.

So, what is a censure vote? Here's a look at what it means in Congress, along with its repercussions.

What is a censure vote in Congress?

Censure is a "formal statement of disapproval in the form of a resolution that is adopted by majority vote," according to the U.S. Senate website.

A censure in the House of Representatives must be approved by a majority vote.

Are censured members of Congress expelled?

Censure is a way for Congress to register deep disapproval of a member for misconduct that does not meet the threshold for expulsion.

Censured members do not lose any rights or privileges.

Al Green censure vote

The Republican-controlled House voted 224-198 to censure Green. Ten Democrats joined all Republicans in voting in favor of the censure resolution.

Green will be required to stand in the well of the House chamber while Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., reads the censure resolution to him.

The censure measure against Green was introduced by Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.

Recent censures in Congress

Three U.S. representatives were censured in 2023.

Rep Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was censured over comments he made about investigations into Trump's ties with Russia. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was censured for her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., was censured for triggering a fire alarm in one of the U.S. Capitol office buildings when the chamber was in session.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., was the last Republican representative to be censured. He was censured in 2021 after posting an animated video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, shares what he was saying to President Donald Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress that led to being removed from the chamber.