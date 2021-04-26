US Census

Census Bureau to Release State Population Data Used to Determine House Seats

The release of the apportionment numbers Monday afternoon comes almost four months later than planned because of delays caused by the pandemic

By Associated Press

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Census Bureau says it will be releasing the numbers used for determining how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets on Monday.

The release of the apportionment numbers Monday afternoon comes almost four months later than planned because of delays caused by the pandemic and anomalies discovered in the data as the numbers were being crunched.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The numbers are state population counts that show how many residents each state has gained or lost over the past decade.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

School 3 hours ago

Biden Expanding Summer Food Program for 34M Schoolchildren

coronavirus vaccine 3 hours ago

Vaccinated Americans May Be Able Travel to Europe This Summer

The 435 seats in the House of Representatives are divided among the states based on population. As growing states get more congressional seats because of population gains, that means fewer seats for states that lost population or didn’t grow as fast.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

US Censuselectoral college
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us