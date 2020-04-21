Chargers Pay Tribute to the Past With New Uniforms

The much-anticipated unveiling of the Los Angeles Chargers uniforms for the 2020 season happened at 6:45 a.m. on NFL Networks “Good Morning Football” show. Defensive end Joey Bosa also made an appearance showing off his new no. 97 Bolts jersey.

The Chargers wanted a new look going into their first season at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The new uniforms pay tribute to Chargers teams of the past.

The team revived the classic powder blue jerseys as their home jerseys last season, and it will continue moving forward. Chargers first used the powder blue jerseys in the 1960s when receiver Lance Allworth and head coach Sid Gillman led the team to their first AFL title in 1963. They will match the powder blue jersey with white or yellow pants.

For away games, they have a white jersey that looks like the jerseys they wore during the 2009 season as part of the AFL 50th anniversary. They will match that jersey with white and yellow pants as well.

“That all-white is sweet, man. Can’t go wrong with the all-white,” said Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson. “Ya’ll changed the bolt in the helmet to match the uniform!”

Here are the #Chargers uniforms, but with the players wearing them. The different combos. They are pretty sweet. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Itpl8KTFmz — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) April 21, 2020

The Bolts also have two alternate jerseys. One is like their color rush uniforms with royal blue, which the team wore during the “Air Coryell” era during the late 70s to early 80s.

2020 New Uniforms Swagg on

💯🔥🥶 pic.twitter.com/OCUlDe4WmL — Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) April 21, 2020

The other alternate jersey is an all navy-blue uniform, which pays tribute to the 1994 Chargers team lead to the Super Bowl by the late great Junior Seau.

The most significant difference is that the helmets once again have numbers on them below the Bolt. The Chargers sported the look during the 1960s and part of the 1970s. The team also has got rid of the stripe coming down the side of the pants, instead will be a lightning bolt going from the thigh to the knee.

“We have the most unique jerseys,” said newest cornerback Chris Harris Jr. “Definitely swag with it. A+ for sure!”

The Chargers received praise from numerous players, media, and former players for their new look.

Hey @Chargers .... I prob don’t have a half play left, but please let me get a tryout. I just wanna rock the new Unis 1 time. Honestly, don’t matter if I can play. I’m gonna look like it. Lawd, those joints so FYE!! Y’all gotta win the Super Bowl! We need these on the big stage! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 21, 2020

This is the first time since 2007 that the Chargers are making a switch to their uniform. They are ushering a new era in Chargers football heading into a new stadium, with a new quarterback and a new look.