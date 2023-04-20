Alec Baldwin

Charges Against Alec Baldwin Dropped in ‘Rust' Shooting, Attorneys Say

Hutchins was shot and killed on Oct. 21, 2021, during filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Charges against Alec Baldwin, stemming from the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of his Western movie "Rust," have been dropped, his lawyers said Thursday.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” according to a joint statement by Baldwin's lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.

Hutchins was shot and killed on Oct. 21, 2021, during filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Alec Baldwin
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us