Crime and Courts

Rapper Lil Durk arrested on murder-for-hire charges in Florida

Lil Durk's arrest comes as five members of Chicago-based Only The Family (or OTF) crew, which the rapper has associations with, were indicted as co-conspirators in a Los Angeles murder-for-hire plot.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Popular Chicago rapper Lil Durk is behind bars at Broward County Jail on federal charges.

The 32-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Durk Banks, is being held on a murder-for-hire charge.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Jail records show he was arrested by U.S. Marshals between late Thursday and early Friday.

Durk Banks, 32
Durk Banks, 32
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Durk's arrest comes as five members of Chicago-based Only The Family (or OTF) crew, which the rapper has associations with, were indicted as co-conspirators in a Los Angeles murder-for-hire plot.

It’s unclear if Durk is in custody related to the same case.

According to Billboard, the rapper's collaborations with Drake on "Laugh Now Cry Later" and J. Cole on "All My Life" peaked at No. 2 on their chart. He won a Grammy for the former song for Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2024.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Israel-Hamas War 4 hours ago

Israeli strikes kill 3 journalists in Lebanon and 38 people in Gaza, local officials say

Student Loans 5 hours ago

Biden's latest student debt plan would create forgiveness path for borrowers facing financial ruin

NBC6 is working to learn more about this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMusic & Musicians
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us