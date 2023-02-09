The restaurant whose slogan is "We didn't invent the chicken. Just the chicken sandwich" is changing things up by adding a cauliflower sandwich to the menu.

Chick-fil-A will soon begin testing its first plant-forward entrée, the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich.

What is the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich?

It's made with a real cauliflower filet and prepared similarly to the chicken sandwich. It's marinated, breaded with their seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttered bun with two dill pickle chips.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A," said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. "Our new sandwich is made with the highest quality ingredients and whole vegetables."

So, Why Cauliflower?

"Our culinary team brainstormed and explored everything from mushrooms to chickpeas to chopped vegetables formed into patties, but we kept coming back to the cauliflower filet," Stuart Tracy, Chick-fil-A principal culinary developer said.

What Does the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich Taste Like?

We haven't had a chance to try it ourselves, but here's what Chick-fil-A says:

"At first bite, you can expect a lot of flavor," said Tracy. "Reminiscent of the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, the Cauliflower Sandwich is paired with two pickle chips and sandwiched between toasted, buttery buns. It’s a really delicious and satisfying sandwich."

Where Can I Find the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich?

Starting Monday, February 13, Chick-fil-A will test its cauliflower sandwich in these three markets: Denver, Charleston, South Carolina, and North Carolina's Greensboro-Triad region.

Is the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich Vegetarian?

Not really. Milk and eggs are included in the preparation process of the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich. The company says they do not designate vegetarian-only preparation surfaces.