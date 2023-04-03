Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A to Keep Menu Item After Customer Backlash

The side salad was supposed to be removed from menus on April 3

By Holley Ford

A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in Chantilly, Virginia on January 2, 2015.
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

Looks like Chick-fil-A's side salad isn't going anywhere after all.

Last month, the popular chicken chain announced that to "simplify and refresh" its menu, they were getting rid of the side salad on April 3, 2023.

But fans of the green side dish weren't happy about it and let Chick-fil-A execs know how they felt on social media.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Based on all of the customer feedback, restaurant officials now say they've chosen to continue serving the side salad at participating restaurant locations.

And speaking of Chick-fil-A's menu, brought back by popular demand after a six-year hiatus, the company is offering the following beverages this summer: Watermelon Mint Lemonade, Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Frosted Watermelon Mint Lemonade and Watermelon Mint Iced Tea.

Food & Drink Mar 30

Chick-fil-A Brings Back Seasonal Menu Item Due to ‘Popular Demand'

Business Oct 15, 2022

Chick-Fil-A Is Gen Z's Favorite Restaurant Chain in the U.S.—See What Else Made Their Top 5

This article tagged under:

Chick-Fil-ABusiness
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us