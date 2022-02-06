Child Care as Expensive as Going to College in San Diego

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article in Spanish, click here.

The price of goods and services has increased recently putting a strain on families. Among them are rent, food, electricity, and a service that impacts most California families the most, the cost of child care.

According to research from the California Policy Institute, only 7% of the state's families can afford the average cost of child care, which amounts to $16,945 a year, or $1,412 a month. For comparison, tuition to go to UC San Diego is $17,487.

Too much for 90% of California families. Many parents find it difficult to sometimes give half of their checks to pay for their children's daycare.

A worker earning the minimum in California would have to work for 33 weeks to pay for child care.

Telemundo 20 spoke with Carolina Valencia, director of Kinderland Montessori School of Chula Vista.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to Valencia "from Monday to Friday, the average price per month is $795 and if they have siblings, they apply 10%"

Its hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They take of children ages four months to 5 years.

"Right now, because of COVID, we have a company that comes to disinfect once a month, obviously all operating expenses have increased," Valencia said.

Current expenses, according to Carolina, have increased for her institution during the pandemic.

"Teachers who have years of experience, here in Chula Vista don't want to make $15 an hour," Valencia added.

President Biden proposed the American Families Plan would've guaranteed universal preschool care and subsidized child care for low-income and middle-class families. Parents earning up to 250% of the state’s median income will pay no more than 7% of their income on child care. But only for six years and parents must be working, seeking a job, in school or dealing with a health issue to use this program.

There is a lot of talk about President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion economic plan known as the Build Back Better Agenda, but do you know what’s actually included in the bill? Here are five things you should know about Biden’s Build Back Better proposal.

"We're not going to be able to pay the salaries they ask for. We're going to have to hire teachers who are graduating."

The Build Back Better Plan passed the House and it's in the Senate.