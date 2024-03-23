Crews resume search for child who fell into Pennsylvania creek

Rescue crews are working again on Sunday morning in the hopes of finding a 6-year-old girl that was swept away in Chester Creek on Saturday night, according to officials.

At 8 a.m., on Sunday, crews resumed a search for a girl who fell into the creek at about 7 p.m. on Saturday night. Officials suspended the search after 10 p.m. on Saturday after searching for the girl for several hours.

Officials told NBC10 that the incident began when three girls were playing by Chester Creek when two of them slipped on the mud and fell into the water.

One of those girls was able to get herself out, but the 6-year-old is believed to still be in the water, officials said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The girl's aunt, Tyeesha Reynolds, told NBC10 that her daughter tried holding onto the young girl's jacket but couldn't, and she got swept away into the creek.

NBC10 has also been told that several of the girl's family members also jumped in the water and started searching on their own before crews arrived.

The area of the creek where the girl went missing is located near 7th Street and the Avenue of the States in Chester, Delaware County, according to the director of Delaware County's Department of Emergency Services Tim Boyce.

Rescue boats are in the water looking for the girl as the Coast Guard circles above the scene. The search area includes the Delaware River, according to sources.