Pennsylvania

Crews resume search for child who fell into Pennsylvania creek

Three girls were playing by Chester Creek in Delaware County when two of them slipped on the mud and fell into the water.

By Emily Rose Grassi and Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rescue crews are working again on Sunday morning in the hopes of finding a 6-year-old girl that was swept away in Chester Creek on Saturday night, according to officials.

At 8 a.m., on Sunday, crews resumed a search for a girl who fell into the creek at about 7 p.m. on Saturday night. Officials suspended the search after 10 p.m. on Saturday after searching for the girl for several hours.

Officials told NBC10 that the incident began when three girls were playing by Chester Creek when two of them slipped on the mud and fell into the water.

One of those girls was able to get herself out, but the 6-year-old is believed to still be in the water, officials said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The girl's aunt, Tyeesha Reynolds, told NBC10 that her daughter tried holding onto the young girl's jacket but couldn't, and she got swept away into the creek.

NBC10 has also been told that several of the girl's family members also jumped in the water and started searching on their own before crews arrived.

The area of the creek where the girl went missing is located near 7th Street and the Avenue of the States in Chester, Delaware County, according to the director of Delaware County's Department of Emergency Services Tim Boyce.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Poland 29 mins ago

80th anniversary of the ‘Great Escape' from Nazi German POW camp marked in Poland

Russia 37 mins ago

As Russia mourns concert hall attack, some families are wondering if their loved ones are alive

Rescue boats are in the water looking for the girl as the Coast Guard circles above the scene. The search area includes the Delaware River, according to sources.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us